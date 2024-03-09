For the week of February 29-March 6, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

February 29-March 6 Gulfport Real Estate

5942 Bayview Circle S. (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This 2017 home has three bedrooms, three and two half baths, and 3,210 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,968,221.

1302 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1963, has 1,624 square feet. It listed for $519,000 and sold for $510,000.

3001 Dupont St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1964, has 1,264 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $450,000.

Under $400,000

2618 44th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bed, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,080 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $390,000.

5210 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, one-bath home, built in 1946, has 876 square feet. It listed for $309,750 and sold for $309,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

