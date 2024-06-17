Don’t Swim in Tampa Bay: Fecal Bacteria Alert

Tampa Bay Waterkeeper has a message for swimmers and anglers: Don’t swim in Tampa Bay right now.

According to Tampa Bay Waterkeeper (TBWK), many of the waters around Tampa Bay are currently showing high levels of fecal bacteria. On Instagram on June 11, TBWK announced multiple locations with high levels of bacteria. This includes “St. Pete Pier, St. Pete Marina, USF Beach at Bayboro, Gandy Beach, Rivercrest Park, and Water Works park.”

Along with this, TBWK spoke about a swimming advisory at Davis Island beach for the same bacteria, although it didn’t survey that specific area.

According to their post, “Tampa Bay Waterkeeper tests and reports the bacteria levels of your favorite waterways bi-weekly. We make it easy for you to access all reporting agencies including TBWK testing results, the Department of Health’s Healthy Beaches testing results, and the City of St. Petersburg Environmental Compliance Division’s testing results.”

Fecal Bacteria Standards

According to EPA standards, water considered safe for swimming will have less than 70 colony-forming units (CFU) of fecal bacteria per 100 mL of water sampled. Anything greater than 70 CFU of fecal bacteria means the water isn’t safe for swimming. When Tampa Bay Waterkeeper tested points around Tampa Bay, every sample point on the St. Pete side of Tampa Bay, save for the Gandy Boat Ramp site, tested higher than 70 CFU. However, this applies only to water in Tampa Bay, not Pinellas beaches or Boca Ciega Bay.