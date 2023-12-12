Feds Break Up Illegal Songbird Trading Ring with St. Pete Links

Six Floridians — including two men from St. Petersburg — have pleaded guilty to or been convicted of federal charges of illegally capturing and selling protected migratory songbirds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The operation — dubbed Operation Ornery Birds II — involved 10 people and 10 separate cases.

A federal jury convicted the most recent person caught in the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service investigation on three counts of trafficking migratory birds, the DOJ announced Dec. 7.

Ernesto Gonzalez Campos, 36, of Brandon, trapped, domesticated, and sold protected migratory song birds as part of the illegal scheme, according to court documents.

The birds — indigo buntings, painted buntings, rose-breasted grosbeaks, and blue grosbeaks — all live in Florida. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act protects each species. The small birds, known for their colorful plumage and singing abilities, can fetch hefty prices.

Songbird Trading Ring: St. Pete Connections

Judges have already sentenced five other people people, including two men from St. Petersburg. Jorge Luis Mena Graveram Sr., 59, and Eliernesto Baez Garcia, 29 received a sentence of time served. They’ll also serve one year probation and pay $200 fines. Both men live in St. Petersburg

Furthermore, Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 32, of Ocala, and Jorge Alberto Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 57, of Tampa, must serve year of federal probation and also pay $1,000 fines. Adrian Michel Ortega Rodriguez, 42, of Tampa, will serve one year of probation and a pay $500 fine.

The courts have not announced a sentencing date for Campos.

