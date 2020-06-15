Feeding Future Leaders in a Pandemic 

As the novel Coronavirus swept the country many were left feeling helpless, others were left feeling the need to help. Gulfport resident and A Fresh Connection Catering Cafe and Bakery owner Chef Lisa Prather created a fundraiser to help local children and families called “Feed our Future Leaders.”
Prather teamed up with City of Gulfport Mayor Emeritus Michael Yakes, the Gulfport Police Department, Pinellas County Schools and Gulfport Elementary, to provide 100 additional prepared meals in addition to Meals On Wheels 4kids.
Prather and her staff started a Go Fund Me in hopes to raise $2,000, they ended up raising $935.
“As the need decreased, I sought another outlet to serve our children,” said Prather. “Thank you Justin Shea for the introduction to Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director of TBNEH (Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger) and her newly created program Kids Meals on Wheels for those children and families that cannot come to the school for pick up of lunches.”
In coordination with the Pinellas County Schools, buses, bus drivers and additional volunteers, a satellite location for food distribution was set up at the Catherine Hickman theater for Monday distribution. Several hundred lunches were distributed.
The last of the proceeds collected from the Feed Our Future Leaders fundraiser were used to feed 50 people at the Ronald McDonald House Sunday, June 7.
More Food for Kids
