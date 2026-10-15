FEMA Money Could Take Years, St. Pete Beach Official Says

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St. Pete Beach expects about $8.5 million from FEMA for hurricane damage, but getting all of it could take years.

“I do anticipate this recovery process, FEMA public assistance, is gonna take several years,” Public Services Director Camden Mills told commissioners at their Oct. 13 meeting.

So far, the city has received $6.6 million. FEMA has approved another $1.9 million but has not paid it yet.

The City submitted 70 projects for review. FEMA has approved 54 and is still reviewing 16.

The city is appealing FEMA’s decisions on Gulf Way and Pass-a-Grille Way. Staff is also seeking federal highway emergency relief money as another option. The Federal Highway Administration runs a separate program that helps pay to repair storm-damaged roads.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 13 St. Pete Beach Commission meeting. Read about Election Dates, Parking Survey, Insurance, and Pass-a-Grille Home Height Limits.

Repairs Near Completion

Several repair projects are nearly finished. Work on the Warren Webster building is about 90% complete. The Don Vista Suntan Art Center is about 95% complete. The Recreation Complex is about 70% complete, and crews expect to finish it in December.

Merry Pier Bait Shack Rebuild Approved

Commissioners approved an $80,138 design-build contract to rebuild the Merry Pier bait shack. Earlier bids reportedly ran from $170,000 to $180,000.

The project should take about six months, including about 90 days of construction. The contract carries a $500-a-day penalty if the work finishes late.

The next St. Pete Beach Commission meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

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