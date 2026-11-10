FEMA Plans to Pay for New Treasure Island Swim Buoys

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans to help pay for 85 new swim buoys on Treasure Island Beach. FEMA shared the plan in a public notice posted Oct. 28.

The City of Treasure Island asked for the money through FEMA’s “Public Assistance” program. The program pays cities back for storm damage. FEMA lists the project under disaster number “4828DR-FL.”

The notice states the City “will and has restored” the buoys. Crews replaced “each buoy and buoy anchoring components.” That means crews may have already done some of the work.

Why FEMA Posted a Notice

The buoys sit in a “Special Flood Hazard Area.” Federal rules say FEMA must look at other options and tell the public before it pays for work in these areas.

FEMA’s flood maps put the buoys in “Zone VE.” That is a coastal zone where storms can push waves 3 feet or higher. The notice also says the buoys sit in or near wetlands.

According to the notice, FEMA looked at doing nothing. That choice “would adversely impact the community” because the buoys could not do their job, the notice says. FEMA also ruled out moving the buoys. The notice calls that “impracticable,” since the buoys only work where they are.

FEMA decided that paying for the work was the only real option. The City must follow all federal, tribal, state, and local laws to get the money.

What the City Says

In a statement, the City said the new buoys help keep the beach safe and open for fun. The City said the buoys support “safe open space and recreational use of Treasure Island Beach.” They also let people enjoy the beach’s natural areas, the City said.

How to Comment

FEMA says this is the only notice it will post about the project. People can send comments until Thursday, Nov. 12.

To comment, email FEMA.R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. You can also mail a letter to FEMA Region 4, 3005 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. FEMA asks people to put the project number, “4828DR-FL – GM 811674 PW 01627,” in the subject line. People can also ask for a map of the project at the same addresses.

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