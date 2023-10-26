French Fare at Marquise Café

French cuisine is classic. The cooking methods, techniques, and ingredients are timeless. As a classically trained chef, French cuisine holds a special place in my heart. Who doesn’t love luscious sauces laden with cream? Or flaky desserts layered with butter? It’s rich, decadent, and simple all at once. Marquise Café is a slice of French heaven in South Pasadena (with a second location in Dunedin). It reminds me of a street-side café you’d find in Paris, complete with an authentic French menu and a chef who is as sweet as she is talented.

French Brunch

On my visit to Marquise Café, I dined with friend who is a longtime regular and top fan of the restaurant. She described it like having “a home-cooked lunch in Grandma’s dining room,” and she was spot on. The inside is small, quaint, and cozy. The brunch menu is host to a number of items including crêpes, galettes, sandwiches, omelettes, sweets, and French specialities (i.e: escargots, French onion soup, pate, and frog legs).

Stéphane, the owner and chef of Marquise Café, explained how she imports her flour directly from France to make her croissants and baguettes. It’s better quality than the ultra-processed American flour and makes for a higher quality, authentic product.

Stéphane’s croissants are exquisite, like something out of a tasty fairy tale dream. I ordered the Tenderness Croissant ($6.95) with peanut butter, strawberry jam, chocolate ganache, and whipped cream on a French croissant. (I’ve been craving a PB&J lately.) My god, it was magical. We also enjoyed the Brie Croissant ($11.50) with raspberry jam, ham, brie cheese, and spinach salad. Très magnifique! And I had to get the French Breakfast ($10.90) which included a French croissant, a whole French baguette, butter, jam, and a cup of hot coffee. (Carbs, anyone?) It was quite possibly the most adorable breakfast I have ever enjoyed.

Chocolate Mousse

Marquise Café closes between brunch and dinner. Stéphane flips her restaurant to serve a beautiful French meal with rotating weekly specials. Everything is made from scratch, and made with love. The week we dined, the menu featured escargots in garlic butter sauce ($11.50) and French burrata ($12.50) appetizers.

For dinner, try the Daube Provencale ($29; marinated beef, slow cooked with onions, tomatoes and garlic served with mashed potatoes) or the duck confit with potatoes au gratin ($32). You can also pre-order classic French dinners (minimum two entrées with four days notice) like cassoulet, foie gras, bouillabaisse, and duck à l’orange.

But whatever you do, don’t skip dessert. The chocolate mousse ($8.90) is one of Stéphane’s specialties. It’s gluten-free and made with Belgian chocolate. It has no added sugar, so it’s rich without being overly sweet. And, it’s delightfully fluffy. I could eat it for days by the bucketful. Other delicious desserts include her lemon tartlet with homemade lemon curd ($8.90) and her creme brûlée ($8.90) with its crispy, torched crust. Fall in love all over again with French cuisine at Marquise Cafe. Bon appétit!

Marquise Café, 2525 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m./5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., closed Mondays. 727-367-2233, marquisecafe.com

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!