Festival of Trees and Mistletoe Market Debut

It was the holidays, Florida style at Horan Park on December 7 as the St. Pete Beach Recreation Department hosted Christmas in the Park, including a Festival of Trees and the Mistletoe Market. Santa and his elf Peanut were joined by Cadence Mayer, 9, Tristan Caroll, 10 and Alyssa Onorato, 9, for a picture by the tree overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. The free event offered the opportunity to bid on a variety of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, and local vendors offering up a variety of unique holiday gifts.
