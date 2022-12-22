Thursday, December 22

Gingerbread Houses Grab all your friends and head over to this gingerbread house party. Bring your own gingerbread house to decorate. Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and jam out to some holiday music. Don’t forget to take some holiday photos with their 13-foot Christmas tree too. The Centre Coffee Exchange, 7525 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. 727-258-2001

Lit Golf Cart Parade It wouldn’t be a Florida Christmas if there wasn’t a golf cart parade for the holidays. Check out this Christmas lighted golf cart parade fundraiser starting at the intersection of Lansing and Montana in Shores Acres. The proceeds from raffle tickets and donations will go toward the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. 1935 Montana Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. allevents.in

Winter Solstice Meditation Meditate to harpist Eliza Sydney, and relax to crystal sound bowls and singer Crea Egan at the Winter Solstice Oracle Harp Meditation. Join in on the plant-based potluck after and hang out around the fire, too. Make sure to reserve yourself and friends a spot at the session. Red Feathers Studio, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 727-560-0608

The Season of Giving It’s never too late to give back during the holidays. Join the first annual Meals On OneWheels St. Pete Stokemas Float with the St. Pete Float Fleet. This event will collect unwrapped toys and supplies to donate to the Alpha House of Pinellas Park. Not only will they donate gifts, but they’re also putting together care packages to hand out to those who are homeless during the holidays. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23

Yippee Ki-Yay! But is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? Find out for yourself! Watch as NYC cop John McClane takes matters into his own hands fighting cold-blooded thieves in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Santa Meet + Greet Here’s your last chance to chat with Santa before he spends Christmas weekend delivering presents overnight. You can find Santa in a rocking chair ready to ask about your wishlist, and to take a Christmas photo with him. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Curated Heat Market Shop local at the Curated Christmas Market for some last-minute presents, stocking stuffers, and (obviously) anything you want to buy for yourself this holiday season. Expect to see loads of awesome vintage clothes and accessories, shoes, craft art, and live music. Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.-12 a.m. 813-452-9799.

Gulfport Holiday Golf Cart Parade Here’s your last chance to check out your local friends and the Golf Cart Cruisers drive through Gulfport in their holiday-themed golf carts, bikes, and scooters. You can join the fun with your own festive transportation. Anyone joining the parade, stop by the Town Shores Plaza at 6 p.m. Town Shores Plaza, 3210 59th St. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 813-601-0238

Ugly Sweaters + Silent Disco Get your party on at this holiday party. Eat, drink, and jam out to some bumpin’ tunes. There’s three different DJs you can choose to listen to, and the headphones that change different colors so your friends can see which station you’re hearing. Buy your tickets as soon as you can, because headphones are not guaranteed the day of the disco. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $15-$30. 727-495-6002, eventbrite.com

Saturday, December 24

Christmas Eve Concert Get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy this special Christmas concert from the Cavalry Chapel Fellowship. Listen to live music and take some holiday photos with Santa Claus. Hot cocoa and cookies will provided by Craft Kafe for all visitors. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

All Aboard! Enjoy the magic of the holidays with this special Christmas and holiday model train display. All are welcome to visit the model train set-ups. All of the funds raised from the presentations will go toward the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. 5314 10th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 407-908-5868

Business + Brews Drink, network, and donate to Ovations School of Art. Here’s your opportunity to network with others over a nice, cold beer while also helping a good cause. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. 727-202-8045.