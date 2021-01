Brothers Batman and Robin have always been together and would love to stay that way. The pair is very sweet and will be loyal pets for someone in a quiet home. Just 5 years old, the boys have been completely vetted and microchipped. Meet the black-and-white duo at SOS Haven in Pinellas Park.

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!