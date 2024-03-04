Nanoparticles: Florida’s Secret Agricultural Weapon?

Are Nanoparticles Florida’s Secret Weapon To Fight Hunger?

As our global population grows, so does our need for food. However, as the climate crisis continues to unfold, growing crops is becoming increasingly difficult. To combat this, soil and agricultural scientists at the University of Florida are finding new ways to bring life into struggling fields. One such way: carbon nanoparticles.

Overuse of agricultural fields, drought, and deforestation to make more farmland all decrease soil fertility. These conditions also increase the rate of desertification, or fertile farmland transforming into seemingly unusable land resembling a desert. According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, desertification affects more than 200 million people globally.

The threat of decreased soil fertility and desertification, if unchecked, can lead to large scale famine and climate migration.

Nanoparticles: From the Lab to Florida’s Fields

These troubling issues are currently being intensely studied by international researchers at the University of Florida. Their objective: How can we make land that was once thought of as unusable for farming into a productive landscape to feed our growing communities? With the majority of the state’s soil being highly nutrient poor sand, Florida is ideal for studying how to make soil more productive in sustainable ways.

“Sandy soils actually make up around 31% of the area of the world,” said post-doctoral research Associate Dr. Xioaping Xin. “[Sandy soil] has a very low water and nutrient holding capacity, which makes it easier for nutrients to be leached after the farmers apply fertilizer.”

This means farmers would have to apply more water and fertilizer for less-than-ideal results. To counteract this, Dr. Xin and her research partners are studying ways to increase soil holding capacity while adding beneficial nutrients.

The Science of Nanoparticles

Their team began to see promising results when they explored the use of bio-functionalized carbon nanoparticles as soil additives. These negatively charged particles can also hold onto positively charged nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. They can also get spread across a large area. This allows for water and fertilizers that get applied to not seep through the soil as quickly. This allows for more efficient application and less runoff.

Through the use of these nanoparticles, researchers can add carbon to the soil. Carbon is naturally less abundant in sandier soil — but vital for plant growth. This allows for better growing conditions for a variety of food crops.

Overall, findings show that nanoparticles improve soil health, holding capacity, and increasing nutrient content within the crops.

This research is still ongoing, with more trials and experiments needed to test long-term effects on soil health. However, preliminary results have researchers wanting to learn more about nanoparticles in agriculture.

“Nanotechnology is a new thing, especially for agriculture,” said Xin. “So, there is still a long way to go.”

Yet Xin and other members of the research team are hopeful for the future of nanotechnology research in Florida agriculture (and other areas). Throughout the next several years, they hope to discover more about how nanoparticles can change how we treat degraded land.

“We are very interested in exploring the optimal application rates and limitations of these nano-products for a diverse range of crops and environmental conditions,” said Xin. “Also, the long-term impact of on soil health and sustainability.”

