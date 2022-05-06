Finance Audit Praises Gulfport City Staff

If you want to do a deep dive into the audit just released for the City of Gulfport’s most recently completed fiscal year, a 160-page document awaits you on the city’s website.

If that sounds like a bit too much, one of the accountants who audited the city presented a more concise version at the City Council’s April 19 meeting by one of the accountants responsible for it.

Known officially as the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), it covers the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2021. David Alvarez, CPA, a partner in the firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram provided the report.

In his overview, Alvarez said the firm found nothing negative. The project satisfied state requirements and showed the city in a positive financial position.

Gulfport’s own policy requires that the City keep a minimum general fund balance that is at least 16% of the general fund original budgeted expenses for the respective fiscal year. For the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the fund balance was $4,600,399, while unassigned fund balance was $4,033,413, far above the minimum percentage.

“You have been very fiscally responsible,” Alvarez told the council.

Gulfport’s three employee pension plans are solid, he reported. The general pension plan is 121% funded, with the police pension plan at 99% and the fire pension plan at 96%.

Property tax revenue increased about $350,000 over the previous year – without a change in the millage rate. Penny for Pinellas revenue increased $180,000; the half-cent sales tax produced $132,000 more than before, noteworthy, Alvarez said, because of the number of businesses still feeling the effects of the pandemic during that time.

“Through that period of COVID, sales tax was strong within the City of Gulfport,” said Alvarez.

The city’s enterprise funds — water, sewer, sanitation and the marina — increased a total of $1.1 million. The unassigned fund balance rose $1 million to its current level.

The audit reflected a $250,000 grant for the Casino and $253,000 in CARES Act funds, although American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were not included in the report as the City had yet to spend any of that money by the end of the fiscal year.

The significant revenue increases got the attention of some council members.

“What are we doing with the extra money?” Vice Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II) asked.

Without missing a beat, City Manager Jim O’Reilly replied, “Paying the bills.” After the laughter subsided, he added, “Inflation is eating it up.”