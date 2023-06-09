According to Gulfport, fire ants, Pride, and Rhonda Santis are all on people’s minds this week.

“I might be a hair plug doctor, but I know fire ants.” —Heidi Oetting recalling what her urgent care doctor told her

“She’s the one that found Orion’s weenie.” —Karen Evans, talking about the constellations out on a beautiful beach night

“All the drag queens should be named Rhonda Santis.” —Jill Gallt, talking about the Pride parade preparations

“Aging like a fine wine.” —Ross Baird, when asked what he thought of Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones turning 76

“That’s pretty specific.” —Paul Burnes Sr.‘s response when Paul Burnes Jr. told him that he wanted to grow up to be just like him

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about kava, towels, and shoulder rides in Gulfport this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s anotherAccording to Gulfport.