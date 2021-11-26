Fire at Gulfport Community Garden

A small fire broke out at the Gulfport Community garden Monday, Nov. 15.

Gulfport Fire Rescue received its first 911 call about the blaze at 1:19 p.m., according to Chief James Marenkovic.

He said the fire was quickly controlled but damaged a picnic table and wooden deck area.

“None of the plants were harmed,” Marenkovic said.

The Gulfport Community Garden sits on a lot nestled next to houses on Preston Avenue near 51st Avenue South. The garden is home to community-grown produce and plants. It also hosts gardening and community events.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire was accidental, “possibly a discarded cigarette in a bucket under the picnic table,” he said.

One neighbor, who asked their name not be used, said they noticed the Monday fire and that it was quickly curtailed by firefighters.

Marenkovic said three firefighters extinguished the afternoon blaze.

Like this: Like Loading...