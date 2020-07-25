Fire Rescue Sends Postcards to Care Residents 

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue provides fire and EMS services to more than 300,000 citizens in and outside St. Petersburg city limits.

Almost 3,000 of those citizens, who are in isolation in 47 long-term care facilities, were sent postcards, saying, “Thinking of you and hope you are doing well. Sincerely, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.”

The postcards were sent in an effort to lift the spirits of St. Petersburg’s elderly population, who have been particularly isolated in the global pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines have led to visitation restrictions at long-term care facilities, causing older adults living there to be isolated from their loved ones. Isolation creates feelings of loneliness, which can lead to a decline in physical health and quality of life,” St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said in a news release. “We hope this simple act of kindness will bring our community together and spread joy during these hard times.”