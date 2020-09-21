Fire Reveals Body in Trunk of Car

St. Petersburg Police are looking for any leads on a car fire early Monday morning, September 21.

Just after 6 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a car fire on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks golf course near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street South.

The location was a precarious one, taking firefighters longer than usual to put out the fire. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered a badly burned body in the trunk of the sedan.

According to St. Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez, the body was too badly burned to identify, or even determine the gender, and could take medical examiners weeks to make progress.

“We’re hoping if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area between 5:30 and 6 a.m. to let us know,” said Fernandez.

If you have any information that can help St. Petersburg Police with this homicide investigation, call the police department at 727-893-7780.