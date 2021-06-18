Fireworks Are on in St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach is celebrating the Fourth of July in a traditional way this year, with the city launching its annual fireworks display from Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza.

The fireworks begin at 9 p.m., and with the city of St. Pete Beach not providing live music this year, attendees are encouraged to check with bars, hotels and closeby restaurants to inquire about their entertainment plans.

“We are so excited about this year’s display. It not only celebrates our nation’s birth but our heroic spirit as well after a difficult year,” St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson said.

For those not heading to the lightshow, the north portion of the beach will be closed for the day. Drivers can expect traffic delays and event-related congestion in the roadways.

“The beauty of our area and the reflection of the fireworks over the water is something many residents and visitors look forward to all year,” Johnson said. “We urge everyone attending to have fun and stay safe.”

The city reminds residents that pets, bonfires, alcohol and glass containers are not allowed on the beach at any time.

Click here for maps and more.

