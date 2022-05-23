First Cardio Sport Franchise Opens in St. Pete 

Cardio Sport was a gym, but only in Massachusetts, until Melissa Gwinn opened the first franchise in St. Pete this June.

On June 1, Cardio Sport, an athletic center specializing in workout classes, personal training, and sports team training will open for business at 3950 Central Ave. The gym offers no open workout hours, only classes and training – but for all experience levels.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Gwinn said. “You’re always getting a really good workout.”

She started Cardio Sport as a member, and then an independent instructor, but decided to buy a franchise after 2020.

“After I lost my husband, I realized life is too short,” Gwinn said. “So I did what I wanted to do and bought a franchise from the company.”

Cardio Sport Grand Opening: 3950 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. June 1, 4-7:30 p.m.