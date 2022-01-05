First-Ever Comic Con Buzzes into St. Petersburg

While cities like Orlando and Tampa boast multiple comic conventions a year, St. Petersburg has yet to see a bona fide Comic Con.

Until now.

On January 8-9, the Coliséum in downtown St. Petersburg welcomes costumed sci-fi and superhero fans, anime lovers, and furries.

Essentially “all things geek,” per the official website.

A lineup of voice actors and comic artists draws fans. The roster brings characters like Erica Schroeder, the voice of Eevee in Pokemon, and artist Alex Saviuk, known for his work on the Spiderman comics.

For those new to the world of comic book conventions, it can be a lot.

Mark Muncy, the author of “Hellview Cemetery” and “Eerie Florida” – and self-proclaimed horror nerd talked to The Gabber about prepping for two days of nonstop action. Muncy will speak on the Ghost of Tampa Bay Ghosts and Monsters Panel on Saturday.

The Gabber: How does one see it all and still have time to browse costumes and vendors?

Mark Muncy: Depending on the con, they usually provide the schedule of events ahead of time. Many cons have them broken into tracks. Whether you’re into horror, cosplay, writing, you can normally figure out where to go. You should plot your days.

Do I have to go all out on my costume?

That’s the beauty of cosplay. My daughter famously threw cardboard boxes together and went as “AWESOM-O”, the robot from South Park. I think she got more pictures than people that worked on their costumes for months. No one is going to judge you. You can be anything you want to be. I’m a 50 year old guy and I could go as “Sailor Moon” and no one would bat an eye.

I want to go, but I don’t have a group of costumed friends.

People go alone all the time. It’s a very social event; you will find your friends. My daughter met her fiancé at a con. If you’re not a social person, cons can be scary, but for some reason they bring people out of their shells. I think because you realize everyone has their own “nerd-dems.”

Should I buy tickets if all I want to do is wear a Sailor Moon costume? I don’t know much about comic books and I don’t have a niche interest.

Definitely. There’s always something to do; you’ll find your tribe. Someone will be dressed as some obscure character you love or a book you never knew anyone else read. There will be a panel about which of two spaceships is more powerful and you will find your new best friend.

Catch Muncy at his creep creature talk on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. and get more info about the con at stpete.floridacomiccons.com