At 24 years old, Nathalie Marcelin is working full time as the coordinator of and Coordinator for Diversity, Inclusion, and Collaboration at Stetson College of Law. After she leaves work at 5 p.m., she drives to the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

That schedule doesn’t leave a lot of time for a twenty-something, but Marcelin believes it’s worth it.

The West Palm Beach transplant and St. Pete resident is also the 2022 recipient of the LGBTQ Resource Center BranchOut Scholarship. She was awarded $2,500, more than double what the scholarship offered at its inception three years ago.

“I help create a sense of belonging for people who are traditionally not represented, especially within the law community and Stetson as a whole,” Marcelin said. “I love my job. It’s really rewarding … especially as a Black queer person, I often feel out of place in work settings.”

According to LGBTQ Resource Center Board President Susan Gore, the money came from an anonymous library supporter and donor. Before this year, the scholarship was for $1,000.

“We are committed to going forward with that number, even without a donor next year,” Gore said. “Money in, money out.”

Though Marcelin is a young graduate student, the BranchOut scholarship is available to any LGBTQ+ student of any age, even if their education is vocational. or if they are a returning student.

“You can be going to truck-driving school, [or] any type of accredited program; we want to support all types of people,” Gore said. “What we care about is the leadership shown by our applicants.”

Meet Nathalie Marcelin

Marceline is a first-generation Caribbean American university student. Her parents urged her to become a doctor, but she knew she was interested in therapy and social work. At 18, she moved out and came out. It was a proud moment, but coming out as queer caused financial insecurity: She lost direct financial aid from her parents.

“I put myself first,” Marceline said. “Through scholarships, I put myself through school.”

Her family relationship has since been repaired, and is still healing.

“My mother, she may not know the right language, but she’s trying and she loves me unconditionally,” Marceline said.

Marceline is slated to graduate from USF in 2024. When she’s done, she hopes to create safe spaces for queer people and people of color in her community as a counselor.

“I want to start a nonprofit organization, a therapeutic farm where people can come, garden, and practice therapeutic exercise such as yoga and meditation,” she said. “A place of rest in a world that tries to erase Black and queer people.”

Marceline admits it’s not the most traditional approach, but it’s one to watch.

Q&A With Nathalie Marcelin

As a young queer woman growing up in Florida, did you expect to go into this field?

Of course. It is so important to me to help the next generation and my local queer community. Without my local queer community I would feel so alone. It’s only natural for me to give back anyway I can.

How do you juggle a full-time job and school?

It’s not easy, but I know it’s a sacrifice I have to make right now in order to get where I need to be in my career. Just like my parents sacrificed so much for me.

What type of sacrifices did your parents make?

My dad is an electrician and my mom is a nurse. I know my mom would rather own a business, but she has to put food on the table for me and my brother. My dad has to be in the hot sun being an electrician. My mom had to come to another country at my age now. These are hard jobs, just so me and my brother can be where we are today.”

What would you say to your younger self?

Don’t chase perfection, just be yourself. For so long I thought I needed to be perfect to be loved, to be accepted. Showing love as my authentic self is the most important and freeing thing.