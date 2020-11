Outgoing and affectionate, Lady Bird will be a great First Lady for your family. She walks great on a leash and loves meeting new people. Lady Bird is a 2 1/2-year-old, 54-pound Shar Pei mix.

Meet her at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.