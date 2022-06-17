This Saturday, Beach Boulevard will getting a taste of the islands.

Susan Mango is a clothing boutique in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and as of Saturday June 18, Gulfport. Susan Connett moved to Florida from the islands this May; she still owns her original shop in St. Croix.

“It’s a very island-style women’s boutique,” Connett said. “Bright colors, breezy dresses, made for the heat.”

Gulfport’s version of Susan Mango [2901 Beach Blvd.] will offer clothing from the Susan Mango clothing line and footwear, as well as Caribbean brands HIHO and West Indies Wear.

It’s her goal to duplicate her Virgin Islands shop in Florida.

The Austin-native spent the last 10 years in the islands. After a decade of island life, she was ready to come back to the states – but still stay by the sea.

“Before this, I was not familiar with Florida,” Connett said. “St. Pete fit a certain sized city that I was looking for.”

As so many seem to do, she happened upon Gulfport by chance.

“I discovered Gulfport just by driving by, after that, I had my heart set on it,” Connett said.

Mon-Sat; 10 a.m.-7p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.