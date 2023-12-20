First St. Pete Electric Boat Launched at the Pier

Blue Innovations Group (BIG) unveiled first St. Pete electric boat called Revolution 30 (R30). On Dec. 16, BIG launched the Florida-designed electric boat at the St. Pete Pier.

BIG is a marine technology company based in Pinellas Park. BIG said, “R30, our flagship, lays the blueprint for a new era of sustainable marine technology.”

“The R30 will provide the ultimate boating experience for customers with uncompromised safety, performance, style, and value while being environmentally friendly,” said Founder and CEO John Vo.

First St. Pete Electric Boat

The company explained that R30 is a 30-foot, blue and gray, electric cabin cruiser. Features include a 221 kWh battery pack, 800 hp dual motor powertrain, solar charging capability, and user interface integration.

R30 has a half-walk around, stern “ocean terrace”, range of charging options, expandable solar canopy, remote access, and integrated infotainment. Cabin features include AC, a bathroom with bidet, and a kitchenette with a refrigerator.

“We are thrilled to launch the R30 in St. Petersburg, Florida, a community that has embraced our mission from the very beginning,” said Vo. “The R30 is a testament to American innovation and the cutting-edge technologies emerging from the State of Florida.”

Blue Innovations Group, 3690 70th Ave. N., Pinellas Park. info@blueinnovationsgroup.com.

