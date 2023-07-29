Fish Kids Seawall Tournament in Madeira Beach

The Fish Kids Seawall Tournament of Madeira Beach runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at ROC park.

Angler Armory hosts this catch and release tournament that encourages kids ages 3-16 years to have fun fishing. Participants must fish from designated areas, which means no fishing off of boats or kayaks. Do not bring any special fishing bait rigs.

“The tournament supplies frozen bait for free to all the children.” according to the tournament’s rules. Participants bring live bait if they do not wish to use the free bait at the tournament.

Points are given based on each species caught.

Bring an unwrapped toy and non-perishable food item for donation to benefit Santa’s Angels. There will be a free raffle, vendors, food, and drinks.

Awards will be given at the end of the tournament. Check out rules and register your kids online at anglerarmory.com.

Madeira Beach Recreation, ROC Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach.

