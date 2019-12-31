Fishing You a Happy New Year

One of the local Gulfport traditions in celebrating New Year’s Eve is the fish drop at Salty’s Gulfport Bar, 5413 Shore Blvd. “Saltina,” which is Salty’s mascot, was swinging in the wind on Monday morning, December 30 to help revelers ring in the New Year with her drop-from-a-pole at midnight on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Salty’s is offering a free champagne toast during the countdown along with party favors.