With football season coming to a close, playoffs and the final moments leading up to the Superbowl are upon us. If you want to find a place to watch the game, , check out this list of five Treasure Island Bars that love the sport just as much as you do.
Ricky T’s Bar & Grille
This place is always jam -packed with folks looking to watch the game. With three bars, over 20 televisions and surround sound, Ricky T’s has everything for the perfect game day.
MacNasty’s Sports Bar & Grill
While sports is in the name, this joint is open from 8 until 3 a.m. and has a TV around every corner. Grab a drink, get some food and cheer on your favorite quarterback.
Sloppy Joe’s on the Beach
Like watching the game with good food? Sloppy Joe’s has your back. With a beach view and stellar tacos, nachos and (of course) sloppy joes, make yourself at home during every touchdown.
Sea Dog Brewing Co.
Home to the best brews and the best logo for a bar, Sea Dog Brewing Co. has numerous TVs broadcasting games for every sports season. Grab a brewed beer, or indulge in some bites during the ball games.
CJ’s on the Island
This family-owned sports bar has arcade games, music, food, $2 drinks and live coverage of sports games.