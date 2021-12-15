With football season coming to a close, playoffs and the final moments leading up to the Superbowl are upon us. If you want to find a place to watch the game, , check out this list of five Treasure Island Bars that love the sport just as much as you do.

Ricky T’s Bar & Grille

This place is always jam -packed with folks looking to watch the game. With three bars, over 20 televisions and surround sound, Ricky T’s has everything for the perfect game day.

MacNasty’s Sports Bar & Grill

While sports is in the name, this joint is open from 8 until 3 a.m. and has a TV around every corner. Grab a drink, get some food and cheer on your favorite quarterback.

Sloppy Joe’s on the Beach

Like watching the game with good food? Sloppy Joe’s has your back. With a beach view and stellar tacos, nachos and (of course) sloppy joes, make yourself at home during every touchdown.

Sea Dog Brewing Co .

Home to the best brews and the best logo for a bar, Sea Dog Brewing Co. has numerous TVs broadcasting games for every sports season. Grab a brewed beer, or indulge in some bites during the ball games.

CJ’s on the Island

This family-owned sports bar has arcade games, music, food, $2 drinks and live coverage of sports games.