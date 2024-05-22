Residents Discuss Their St. Pete Beach Flooding Concerns

At the May 14 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the City heard multiple residents talking about issues with flooding.

The meeting’s comments section consisted of multiple residents discussing what they see as a serious problem in St. Pete Beach. During storms, St. Pete Beach often floods.

St. Pete Beach Flooding Concerns

Members of the community made it clear that they want to see the City prioritize flood mitigation.

Mary McReynolds showed photographs, and spoke about 8 inches of flooding inside her living room during Hurricane Idalia (2023). In December, her house flooded again, causing a fire.

“It was very scary. My 96-year old mom is downstairs, and her bed was 8 inches in the water,” said McReynolds.

While the Commission agreed with many of the concerns the community had, they didn’t discuss it beyond that.

