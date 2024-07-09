“Florida!” Bares (Almost) All About the Sunshine State

How do you know you’ve finally learned to Florida? According to Gabrielle Calise’s guidebook, Florida! A Hyper-local Guide to the Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy of the Most Far-out State in America (A24, 2022), that would be when you can grunt worms, stir up a honeydripper, and transform yourself into Ernest Hemingway. These and other “Florida Skills” are among hundreds of fascinating items covered in this sumptuously produced, 576-page tour of our unique state.

Florida!: Not Your Grandma’s Guidebook

Florida! teams up Tampa Bay Times culture reporter Gabrielle Calise and A24, the film studio which brought you Spring Breakers and Moonlight. Like these films, Florida! focuses on the on-point off-beat: slightly gritty, Valencia-filtered, only-in-Florida places, experiences, foods, and personalities. Here you’ll find everything from the Flora-Bama’s origin story to an interview with Paul Menta, Key West’s famous chef, distiller, and (of course) kiteboarder.

Like most guidebooks, Florida! is organized by region, mixing brief profiles of persons, places, and things with appealing photography. A key distinction, however, is its central visual element: illustration. Gabriel Alcala’s doodle-ish, often laugh-out-loud drawings stand out against backgrounds of construction-paper red, orange, and green, and the book’s Pepto-pink cover.

The writing, too, is a cut above. Calise’s crisp slice-of-life reporting is supported by sketches of Florida folks (such as Cynamon Gonzalez, founder of Tampa Bay’s Gay Commie Skate Crew) and reflections on special places from a whole bookshelf of Florida writers.

Arts All Around!

Florida!: Road Trip Enrichment

What really stands out about Florida! is its sense of play. You’ll find fold-out tables of contents that reveal illustrated regional maps and Florida-fare recipes you can try. There’s a “50 Florida Facts” section, and of course the aforementioned Florida skills entries (how to win a mullet toss, how to follow the rules of a naturist community). With so many ways to engage, the book reminds me of the road-trip activity books I enjoyed as a kid. Minus the nudity, of course.

It’s clear that Calise and the two dozen or so other authors who contributed to the volume are after something more than your typical travel book affords – something a little more like an anthology. It’s no wonder the editor has declared the book a “600-page love letter to Florida.”

A notable omission is anything having to do with Disney – the thing for which Florida is probably best known outside its own borders. There may have been ideological reasons for this, especially since corporate theme parks have diverted so much touristy attention from Florida’s native-born wonders. But, as a major economic driver for decades, one might say they’ve earned a representative place in our history – and in books about Florida.

Don’t Put Me On the Shelf – Or Maybe Do?

With all the snowbirds flown, I would say now is the perfect time to toss Florida! into your bag and take off in search of our state’s sugary essence. But this book is heavy! And expensive. All that loving preparation shows up in the cost (retailing at $50), so you may want to browse in the relative aridity of your home.

That said, this bewitching volume would be the perfect gift for any book lover you know. Or that one couple who is planning a snorkel-based wedding officiated by manatees.

