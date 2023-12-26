Florida Books: Our 2023 Faves

One of the most amazing things about Florida is our writers. If you’d never set foot in the Sunshine State, picking up one of the hundreds of volumes they write each year makes you feel fully immersed in all the fabulous, the fierce, the fringy…all the Florida. The Gabber Newspaper Book Club, co-sponsored by The Gabber Newspaper and Tombolo Books, explores a corner of our literary state each month. We focus on books written by Florida authors and/or set in Florida. If you’re looking for a new Florida adventure, why not try one of our favorite books from 2023?

What are two things Florida and Mongolia have in common? A wealth of fossils and an abundance of fossil hounds willing to go to extremes to find the prize specimen. This true-crime tale, told to perfection by The New Yorker’s Paige Williams, follows a Floridian fossil hunter’s obsessive journey to find and sell a perfect Tarbosaurus – before the authorities catch him. Whether you prefer natural history, suspense, or Florida quirkiness (read: nudist parents), you’ll find something to enjoy here.

The Electric Woman: A Memoir in Death-Defying Acts by Tessa Fontaine

Grief can take us to strange places. In Tessa Fontaine’s case, it took her to World of Wonders, one of the country’s last traveling side-shows, to process her mother’s devastating illness while… learning to eat fire and swallow swords? Fontaine’s edgy and earnest narrative flies like a trapeze between the fascinating people and practices she encounters in the show and heart-wrenching family drama, buoyed up by fresh, evocative language.

The Committee by Sterling Watson

More than 60 years ago, Florida state senator Charley Johns organized a committee to root out Communists and “perverts” (read: gay people) at Florida’s state universities. The Committee plunges into this rigidly repressive moment through the fictional story of literature professor Tom Stall, who stands to gain or lose all by reporting on colleagues. Masterful dramatic tension and complex, ambivalent characters make this historical drama a very compelling read.

Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen

From the writer who gave you Team Rodent, it’s … Team Snake? An elderly Palm Beach socialite is devoured by a Burmese python. A thinly veiled caricature of a certain former U.S. President blames immigrant “hordes” invading the country. And there might just be a mysterious connection between the snakes infesting Palm Beach and an ex-Florida governor turned eco-terrorist. And that, my friends, is a Carl Hiassen novel! Squeeze Me is a raucously funny and relentlessly weird take on post-2016 U.S. politics, sprouted from the fertile and prolific muck of the Florida Everglades.

Award-winning journalist Craig Pittman has covered Florida’s crime, culture, and creatures for more than 30 years. This collection highlights some of his best stories, from the wedding of Florida’s most-tattooed woman to Florida’s most-tattooed man to the death of Florida’s oldest captive manatee, Snooty. Pittman’s distinctive and oh-so-readable storytelling, a blend of sardonic and sentimental, may remind you of a favorite uncle. That is, if your uncle knows everything there is to know about Florida.

