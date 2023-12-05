Florida Cannabis Supply Joins the Gulfport Community

Gulfportians get ready, a Florida-grown dispensary opens up on Gulfport Boulevard in the next couple of weeks.

Florida Cannabis Supply moved into Smokin’ J’s BBQ’s previous location. They are excited to provide their products with everyone ranging from flower to vapes to edibles.

Marketing Designer Ashley Wines explained this is a vertical dispensary, meaning they own every part of their operation.

“All from seed to sale, it is done in house by us by local farmers,” Wines said. “We are also organic. We do not use pesticides, and even our edible gummies are made with pectin instead of gelatin, so they’re also vegan.”

Florida Cannabis Supply

With other locations in Tarpon Springs and Inverness, Wines expressed excitement about joining the Gulfport community.

“We heard the previous owners, Smokin’ J’s BBQ, that he was amazing and he did a lot for the community, so we feel there’s already good vibes in the building,” Wines said.

Florida Cannabis Supply has big plans for this location, including Taco Tuesdays with THC-infused salsa. This infused kitchen doesn’t stop with tacos, but also sweet treats. Wines described specials like infused milkshakes, soda, and slushies. Additionally, customers can order infused ice cream topped with infused edible gummies such as peach rings and Rice Krispies treats.

“We also have a podcast room there, where I will be hosting a podcast at least once a week,” Wines said.”It’s also a social media room where people can hang out, take pictures, and post on Instagram.”

Florida Cannabis Supply, 5145 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 352-419-4130, flcannabis.store.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.