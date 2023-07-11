Florida CraftArt Appoints New CEO

After seven years, Florida CraftArt appointed a new CEO. Since 2016, Katie Deits served as the nonprofit organization’s CEO. She hands the reins over to Jorge Vidal.

Vidal has “extensive experience with the arts” around St. Pete. According to the organization’s press release, Vidal worked as Senior Manager of Special Projects at the Museum of Fine Arts, Director and Curator at the Duncan McClellan Gallery, and Director of Exhibitions and Retail at the Morean Arts Center.”

He begins his new chapter July 17 with Florida CraftArt.

“Jorge’s arts management experience will allow us to continue providing the high level of services and activities both our members and the public have come to expect from Florida CraftArt,” said Tyler Jones, FCA Board Chair.

As for Deits, she begins a new role through the organization. This new role allows her to live closer to her grandchildren on the east coast of Florida.

Her new responsibilities include “membership growth, grant writing, providing career mentorship to artists, and collaborating with other arts organizations.” The organization’s press release stated she will organize exhibitions in various museums across the state.

“Under the visionary leadership of Katie Deits, the organization has achieved tremendous milestones, providing craft artists with invaluable opportunities for growth and recognition. I am truly excited to build upon these achievements,” Vidal said.

Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org