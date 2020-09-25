Florida Dives into Phase 3 Reopening

A photo of a crowded restaurant with people standing and sitting.
Photo by Matt Biddulph.

Earlier today, September 25, Governor Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on hospitality-based businesses

Effective immediately, restaurants, bars, hotels, salons, movie theaters, and others can operate at 100% capacity, per the State of Florida. Businesses can also operate with limited or no social-distancing measures. 

The State of Florida will no longer enforce operational limitations. Municipalities may uphold restrictions, but must allow businesses to operate at a minimum of 50% capacity.  

Phase 3 reopening also eliminates gathering-size restrictions and mandated minimum distancing. 

Read the full order here.

by Laura Mulrooney

