Florida Folk Night Finds New Home in Gulfport

In the early 2000s, Florida Folk Night performers passed around a hat for payment. A lot has changed in 20 years, and so has the venue.

The latest home for Florida Folk Night is the North End Tap House (2908 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport). The first relocated show will be on Monday, May 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“It’s the same format; there will always be a featured artist and you never know who’s going to show up,” Pete Gallagher, Florida Boys bassist, said.

For their first Gulfport show, the Florida Boys welcomes ​​Rev Billy C. Wirtz, rockabilly piano man, on the Tap House stage.

Before moving to Gulfport, Florida Folk Night took place at The Big Catch at Salt Creek. According to Gallagher, despite being booked through June, the venue couldn’t accommodate the crowd that Folk Night brought in.

“It was a dysfunctional situation,” Gallagher said. “They were having trouble getting staff and we were bringing in 80-100 people.”

A recommendation from the local artist Leify Green landed them a spot at the Gulfport’s North End Tap House.

Locals and folk lovers can expect to see them every Monday night, with a different featured artist each week.