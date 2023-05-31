Florida Gardening Questions: Ask Toffer

This week, readers weigh in with Florida gardening questions.

Florida Gardening Question: Red Cedar OK?

Question: I have a key lime tree that recently died after more than 30 years. When I remove it, I am thinking of planting a red cedar, which I currently have in a pot, approximately 6 feet tall. The spot is full sun and no overhanging power lines. I know there are few such cedars left, and want to leave it as a legacy to our home and Gulfport. Any advice? Do you make home visits to provide input? —David Kincaid, Gulfport

Toffer says: That sounds like a good plan, Mr. Kincaid. Our red cedars are dying off and it would be wonderful if a few could be reintroduced. The only extra care that a red cedar could benefit from would be supplemental watering in times of drought. They are well-suited to low water conditions, but they don’t show signs of dehydration unless they’re in trouble. Therefore, I advise drenching them in times of extended drought, once every week or two (after they are well established), if no automatic irrigation system exists. Yes to a site visit! Text me on my work cell, 727-338-8103, and we’ll set up a day and time.

Carbon-Munching Trees

Question: What trees are best for carbon sequestration? We don’t want something “dirty” but want to replace laurel oaks in the Hell Strip. We also don’t want something that will tear up brick streets.

Toffer says: In this area, oak trees are the absolute best, but most other trees do the same. As for replanting: The current practice that Florida municipalities use is to plant the plant on the homeowners side giving the roots more room to spread. For example take a look at the tree plantings that the City of Saint Petersburg has done on 30th Avenue North between about 49th Street and 28th Street South

A current favorite with a manageable root system and controllable height of crown is either the Natchez or Muskogee varieties of crape myrtle. If purchased with a single trunk they can reach this size of a middle canopy tree. Also, consider any tropical tree. Their problem, of course, is their behavior after a cold occurrence or possible freeze.

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport? Send ‘em to Toffer at news@thegabber.com.

