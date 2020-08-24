Florida Gets Lucky Again

Tropical Storm Marco, formerly known as the artist Hurricane Marco, edges toward landfall in Louisiana. The storm is expected to affect Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Texas.

TS Laura is still moving in a west-northwestward direction. “A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night,” stated an August 24, 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

TS Laura could strengthen into a major hurricane once she’s in the Gulf of Mexico.

Although Florida appears to be safe from these two storms, the City of Gulfport urges residents to stay vigilant.

“Tropical Storm Laura is lashing Hispaniola after knocking out power to about 200,000 homes and businesses and leaving more than 10,000 without water access on Puerto Rico Saturday evening,” The Weather Channel reported Saturday, August 22.

TS Laura is being blamed for five deaths in Haiti and two deaths in the Dominican Republic.

This is a very active hurricane season and it runs until November 30.

There are currently no other disturbances in the Atlantic.

For more information residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media (the Gabber will be posting regular updates), and the National Weather Service.

If you haven’t already, you can review tips and planning tools in the 2020 All Hazard Guide online.