‘Florida Girls’ Is Not Your Grandma’s #Girlboss

We’ve all heard of social media personalities like #girlboss, which is a woman who triumphs in a boys-only business world. Or even #thatgirl, a wellness-focused woman who meditates and exercises her way to her best self.

But, L. L. Kirchner’s new novel Florida Girls (available May 28 from LILA BOOKS) is a lively historical fiction that reminds us that womanly self-actualization is an older, deeper story — and not without some serious conflict.

Untold Stories

At the close of World War II, Thelma Miles arrives in the Sunshine City, hoping to overcome a shady past. She discovers a promising lead at the Sun City Emporium. This is a lovingly detailed recreation of St. Pete’s famous Webb’s City department store. She joins a liberty bond tour featuring St. Pete’s finest singing, dancing, swimwear-modeling young ladies. There’s even a chance to audition for a Hollywood part at the journey’s end. But don’t let the sunshine fool you. Before Thelma can get to Hollywood, she must contend with a long-lost underworld connection and a ruthless boss, both of whom threaten to derail her new-found freedom. Can Thelma dodge these dangers – and the occasional bullet – to steer her story in a new direction?

Florida Girls is the debut volume in The Queenpin Chronicles, Kirchner’s new series that explores the lives of World War II-era women who aren’t so eager to step aside and head back to the kitchen with the return of the “the boys.” Future volumes will feature stories set in Las Vegas and Havana. The St. Pete-based author wanted to explore this material because, as her website puts it, “history is already littered with the untold stories of women.”

It’s Not Easy at the Top

Much of the charm of Florida Girls lies in its setting. Kirchner’s world is as richly textured as an old black and white photograph. She captures everything from the challenge of walking in a pencil skirt to the funereal solidity of a mob boss’s desk. The wacky, tacky universe of the Sun City Emporium is a fascinating portrait of Florida in its technicolor postwar heyday. Political maneuvering just beneath the story’s surface, marked by the outsized influence of organized crime and the game known as bolita, remind us that at least some of that sunshine was built on shadows. Kirchner conjures a fascinating universe from this under-appreciated history.

Perhaps even more compelling, however, is the conflict between Thelma and her boss, Mrs. Kathleen Young. While most histories of Webb’s City focus on the innovative (dare we say, unorthodox) sales techniques of “Doc” Webb (renamed Lloyd Young in the novel), Florida Girls develops Kathleen’s character – genteel but ambitious, ladylike but physically dominant, maternal but calculating when the situation calls for steel. Her character makes for delightful asymmetry between Kathleen and her diminutive, brilliant, but emotionally-dependent husband. But Thelma does not wish to be a pawn in another woman’s game. Kirchner develops their uneasy relationship in a slow, oh-so-relatable burn. She reminds us that stories of women’s advancement are as varied and complex as women themselves.

Good Grit

You may feel disappointed if you expected Florida Girls to be an undiluted celebration of a golden era in Florida history. The characters in this story are not the Greatest Generation. They may rock out to Glen Miller, but their hardships haunt them. They are shrewd, not stoic, when it comes to survival. Expect some grit – the good kind and the bad kind – and a complex plot. But you can also expect a candid, thoughtful, and laugh-out-loud look at the quest for self-determination. This dream is all the more dear in a world where it was often denied.

