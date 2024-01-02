Florida Lawn Care Tricks to Leave in 2023

At the end of the day, it is custom amongst my people to back up to the dumpster in the Parks Department “yard” and clean out the day’s refuse from one’s truck.

Random pieces of litter, flowering weeds that were pulled, misplaced religious and/or real estate signage, single socks, pairs of shoes, errant wefts, and weave of hair comprise but a mere sampling of the day’s terrestrial debris.

Adding to the truck bed’s daily cache is the beach, bay, and bayou bilge. Plastic bottles, chicken bones, unknown bones, pieces of boats, weird metal thingys, plastic dolls, partially burned tree limbs, sea weathered lumber, and all matter of flotsam and jetsam beyond your wildest nautical nightmares.

One day of cast-offs go into the Big Green Rectangle of Refuse.

Which brings us to the inevitable metaphorical trash heap of occurrences, concepts, and ideas that need to be thrown in there and set on fire.

Here’s a sample of what goes in Toffer’s Dumpster, circa 2023:

Give up on “normal” weather Plan for the worst. If your plants died from saltwater intrusion, replant with plants that love salt water. Face it, you have waterfront property. Reconsider that landscape fabric Back in the ’50s and ’60s, a ridiculously thin layer of asphalt was poured over your old lawn before the pebbles and shell were dumped on top. I know, because I removed most of it in the ’80s and ’90s. It was awful, but it could be removed. No one can remove that petroleum-based stuff you’re pinning down. Ever. Instead, try cardboard combined with a weekly flame-throwing session. No, it will not catch on fire. Unless you’re really stupid, then you get to go to the burning dumpster. Red mulch It’s ugly and you must face reality. Try brown or black mulch instead. Single hedgerows of areca (bamboo) palm or clusia (autograph/signature plant) Yes, they are beautiful and fast growing. But, in spite of a warming trend, we will eventually have a freeze, which will cripple or kill them. But, see, your neighbors will still be there — along with their McMansion. They’ll be 5-10 years older, uglier, and meaner. So, for the sake of peace and the American way of life, interplant these two species with a plant that won’t freeze. You might only have half the privacy for a couple of years, but your newly formed cataracts will make up the difference. Mean people who cut down trees on weekends “It’s just a trash tree,” they say. “You don’t need a permit,” they continue. Then, the Grand Mistake. (They call the Old Lady with Skinny Legs in Civilian Clothes “stupid” and “ugly.”) They could be right — who cares at my age? — but about the trees, they lie. Being caught could cost you thousands of dollars. You’ll get to cut your trash tree (or your grand oak) down but for God’s sake pay the measly few bucks in permit fees so I can buy more trees for your nasty little children’s children. Urgent? Indeed. Just saying. Right to the dumpster.

Time to go pick up some lighter fluid and a reusable torch. 2024 calls and I must go!

Ask Toffer: Oak Season in Gulfport marked Toffer Ross’ first column for The Gabber Newspaper. Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport? Send ’em to Toffer at news@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA CSLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.

We’ve previously quoted Toffer in our three-part series about avocados.