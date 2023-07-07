Consumers can purchase qualifying items exempt from tax, either in store or online, during two sales tax holidays that began July 1.

Qualifying gas ranges and cooktops along with certain appliances bearing the Energy Star logo will be tax-free for a year, until June 30, 2024. For a complete list of qualifying items and appliances, visit floridarevenue.com/GasStoves and floridarevenue.com/ENERGYSTAR.

“Home ownership inevitably involves home improvement. Adding or replacing an appliance can be costly, so any opportunity to save a little money helps,” said Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “These sales tax holidays will help consumers save on home improvement projects and summer activities.”

Two additional sales tax holidays are ongoing.

Recreation and outdoor supplies and admissions to entertainment and cultural events are exempt from tax during the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday, which began May 29 and runs through Sept. 4. Information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties are available at floridarevenue.com/freedomsummer.

Impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors have been tax-exempt since July of last year and will be until June 30 of next year during the Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption. More information about the exemption is available at floridarevenue.com/HomeHardening and PrepareFL.com.

The Department of Revenue has provided information about all Florida’s sales tax holidays and exemption periods, including a video and printable calendar, at floridarevenue.com/salestaxholidays.