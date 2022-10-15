Florida Songs for Halloween

It’s Halloween season. In Florida that means choosing a costume that doesn’t cause heatstroke and carving a pumpkin so we can watch it rot before our eyes. To get in the Hallow-mood, here’s a playlist of spooky songs with Florida connections.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Four Walls of Raiford”

Although they’re best known for singing about their (adopted) sweet home of Alabama, Skynyrd hails from Jacksonville. “Four Walls of Raiford” comes from the point of view of a Vietnam veteran who can’t serve another minute in lockup, where the “Four Walls of Raiford are closing in on me.” I’m just saying, Johnny Cash wouldn’t play there.

John Anderson, “Haunted House”

It’s surprising that Florida doesn’t have a lot of songs about real estate mishaps, but Apopka’s John Anderson brings us one about the haunted house he just moved into. The country crooner’s breathy voice sounds like he’s perpetually suppressing a yawn – in a good way. Despite the fact that the ghost eats the steak he’s about to cook, he’s not leaving.

Mandy Moore, “Candy”

I’m sure Longwood’s Mandy Moore prefers we remember her recent success on TV’s “This Is Us” and forget her debut single. “Candy” is a horrifying 3:52 seconds of inappropriate double entendre made worse by the fact that she was 15 when it was released. “Ooh oh, yeah yeah yeah yeah / (Give it to me, give it to me) I’m so addicted to the loving that you’re feeding to me” – it only gets worse from there. The father in me can’t ignore the fact that the unlicensed, unseatbelted Moore drives around town singing until she trades her VW Bug for an unhelmeted ride on the back of a dude’s Vespa. Be more like Britney and go dance around the school.

KC and the Sunshine Band, “I’m Your Boogie Man”

Naturally, after Hialeah’s KC and the Sunshine Band put on their boogie shoes, they became someone’s boogie man. It’s a refrain that they repeat only 43 times.

Jimmy Buffett, “Desperation Samba (Halloween in Tijuana)”

I know he’s not from Florida, but we acquired Jimmy Buffett from Alabama in exchange for Skynyrd. “Desperation Samba” is a good song, even if we have to hear Buffett attempt the Spanish language.

Tom Petty, “Casa Dega”

Inarguably Florida’s best export is the late Tom Petty. Petty sings about Florida’s clairvoyant capital, Cassadega. It’s a beautiful song of Florida imagery in which Petty proclaims, “I think I’m starting to believe the things I’ve heard / because tonight in Casa Dega, I hang on every word.” This song is good all year.

John Prine, “Daddy’s Little Pumpkin”

We can’t publish a list of songs without including Gulfport’s own snowbird, John Prine, who we lost to COVID. “Daddy’s Little Pumpkin” has a great little bit of jack-o’-lantern imagery. The song is about a guy who recognizes a little girl as his daughter by the look in her eyes. When he splits in search of trouble, he fears that the baby mama will sell the child to make his bail.