Thanks to Shakespeare, I have an actual name for the special day (Mar. 15) I say is a safe time to start planting tropical plants after a long winter’s wait. You can now run out and get those big-leaved plants, showy flowering trees, and palms characterized by cute feather shaped palm fronds that the world thinks ”Florida” looks like.

What is it that you’re “safe” from, you ask? Why, that would be the cold damage caused by low temperatures. Those low temperatures can kill or severely damage equatorial tropical plants (as well as the subtropical species that thrive in South Florida). The lower half of Pinellas County has long enjoyed a healthy flirtation with plants that, although not native to us, will thrive in the Florida’s more southerly counties. We see these species in plant nurseries, fall in love with them, establish a relationship with healthy boundaries, only to have our hearts broken when low temperatures damage or kill them.

Florida Spring Planting Guide

So if you, like me, have an affinity for a coconut palm near the pool, a royal poinciana in the front yard, or a Royal Palm framing your home, plant them now. Give them time to develop a root system that can sustain them and help them recover from a cold event.

Ditto also some of those amazing plants and trees native to South Florida and the Keys. Just because a plant is “native” to Florida doesn’t mean it’s native to our part of Florida (or even our part of the county). Orange Geiger and gumbo limbo (two native tree species) will die in a bad frost. Git ‘em and plant ‘em ASAP. Bananas, bird of paradise, travelers tree, and every manner of draceana does best if planted in spring. Tropical foliage and shrubs such as hibiscus, philodendron, arboricola, and croton benefit by getting a spring planting. Tropical vines such as allamanda or mandevillea start their spring “creepy crawly sprawl” as soon as they develop their first water roots.

So, to conclude, go find pretty things and plant them. Have fun; be patient. Remember to diversify the climate expectations of your choices by making sure that some of those pretty things will not get affected by frost. Put an oak tree in there. The Bard also wrote that ‘the course of true love never did run smooth’ . I’ll be the first to say that the course of true Florida gardening doesn’t run smooth, either.

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport? Send ‘em to Toffer at news@thegabber.com.

