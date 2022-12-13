On Dec. 6, the Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announced their new installation of water bottle refilling stations in Florida state parks.

This collaboration brought 121 refilling stations to 85 Florida state parks to promote sustainability and reduce resulting litter. This effort encourages visitors to limit their single-use waste that tend to end up as litter on beaches, campsites, and park trails.

These in-service stations can be found at state parks from Destin to the Florida Keys. They’re located at campgrounds, trailheads, visitor centers, bathrooms, and other state park locations.