The Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) plans to award $1,200 scholarships to four qualified college junior and senior students in 2023. Eligible students have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10 to submit their applications.

According to the FSE scholarship guidelines, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a registered Florida voter, and a Florida resident for at least the two years preceding the academic year for which they’ll receive the scholarship. Awardees must either study political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/mass communication. They also must be a full-time student at a Florida college or university. Students must have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.

The application requires two current letters of recommendation and financial information. Applicants also must provide a resume of high school and/or college activities.

“Supervisors of Elections in Florida recognize the importance of encouraging young people to embark on careers in public service, and this scholarship is intended to help support students on that journey,” said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.

Find the application online. Once completed, applicants must return the completed application to any of these three Supervisor of Elections offices: 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater; 13001 Starkey Road, Largo; or 501 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg.