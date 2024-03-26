Florida’s American Crocodiles: Time for Floridians To Live Croc-Safe

On March 10, 2024, an American Crocodile bit an elderly man who capsized his boat in a marina within Everglades National Park. Even though this is a rare occurrence, it’s smart to educate yourself about how to live croc-safe alongside these large reptiles. However, the majority of these tips come down to common sense. So, to all the “Florida Men” out there, put on your thinking caps, because the crocs aren’t the problem — you are.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, American crocodiles (Crocodylus acutus) are a species of crocodilian that live in brackish mangrove swamps, estuaries, and coastlines. Once hunted to the brink of extinction in the United States for their hides, crocodile populations are increasing after many years of conservation work.

Now, the animals are beginning to reclaim their ancestral territory along the coasts of Florida. In terms of ecology, this is a massive win. Crocodilians hold a key position within coastal food webs, managing populations of prey species and encouraging a healthy balance within the greater ecosystem.

However, these crocs face an uphill battle, with large-scale developments and boat traffic occupying the waterways and mangrove swamps their ancestors once called home.

Time to Coexist with Florida’s American Crocodiles

To those who live in and around areas where crocs live or will live, here are some tips to live croc-wise as they continue to recoup from decades of overhunting and habitat loss.

First, do not be frightened by the presence of these animals. They are a sign of a healthy ecosystem adapting to human activity. That means healthy fish stocks, healthy mangroves, and healthy wildlife populations.

American crocodiles have an elusive and shy demeanor. They are more likely to slip beneath the water and escape the gaze of people than to get closer to rowdy humans. Along with this, American crocodiles mainly subsist on fish, crabs, and small- to medium-sized prey in and around their habitat. So, fear not, NatGeo buffs, images of wildebeests being pulled into the Nile River will not get repeated here. Spotting an American Crocodile north of the Everglades 30 years ago was almost unheard of. If you happen to see one, admire them from afar. Try to understand how much work went into the recovery of this species.

These reptiles are intelligent, robust creatures seeking to survive in the midst of immense human pressure. They are not the brutish monsters needing to be conquered that many “Florida Men” would have you believe.

Human-Croc Conflict

This is where the issue arises. Similar to that of alligators, crocodiles that are too habituated with people begin to change their behavior. When people think they can “tame the savage beast” or “do the thing Crocodile Dundee did in that one movie,” not only will you look stupid, but it’s the animal that will pay the ultimate price. In any situation, remember to live croc-safe. Keep your distance between you and the crocs, or any wild animal for that matter. Along with this, proper water etiquette is vital. Read signs posted near marinas and canals. If these animals are present, you have to respect their space and right to reside there. And if you are really feeling swimming but can’t respect the wildlife, find a pool.

And to all the social media influencers and self-appointed animal whisperers, I know how tempting it is to try to get close-up photos of the crocodile, or even worse – try to touch it. Leave it to the professionals, or you’ll only harm yourself and the crocodile.

American Crocodiles are Florida’s Future

As many Floridians are not even aware that the Sunshine State is the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles coexist, many people also do not realize how close we were to losing American crocs from Florida waterways. Florida’s crocodilian recovery is a testament to not only their resilience, but to the dedication of skilled researchers who dedicated their lives to understanding and preserving these animals.

Around the world crocodilians are facing a plethora of human-caused pressures. Habitat loss, overhunting, and lack of public support are pushing crocodilians to the brink across the globe. We as Floridians have a chance to serve as an example of how to live croc-safe with a population that is beginning to rebound. Instead of filling the narrative with fear, let’s educate each other about these complex creatures and how to responsibly live alongside them.

The American crocodile range extends from the Florida Keys to the northern border of Pinellas County.

Want More Environmental News?

For more news about Florida’s environment, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.