Florida’s Homophobic Johns Committee

Trigger Warning: This article and some of the historic images used here employs language that dehumanizes humans who identify as LGBTQ+; while neither the author nor anyone at The Gabber Newspaper shares these outdated and hateful ideas, we present the quotes containing this language to drive home the horror of the Johns Committee and what LGBTQ+-hate looked like at what we hope is a time in our history we will never see again.

Sixty years ago this month, State Rep. Richard O. Mitchell penned an open letter to Florida’s gay and lesbian community. He pledged that a group of fellow lawmakers wanted to understand their “problems.” Mitchell added that “fruitful research” might help those sharing their “affliction.”

That same month, a book club in Washington, D.C., started selling reprints of a pamphlet released by those lawmakers in January 1964. For $2 apiece, people throughout America could purchase an unauthorized reprint of a taxpayer-funded booklet.

State Sen. C.W. “Bill” Young of Pinellas County deemed these reprints “an obvious attempt to belittle the work of the Committee.” Earlier in 1964, Young claimed this same document, one he had helped to create, allowed law enforcement “to recognize a homosexual from some words he used.”

A state attorney in southern Florida had recently condemned this publication as “obscene and pornographic material.” On June 28, 1964, a gay man labeled this publication as “the most useless gathering of misinformation ever compiled.”

Committing Controversy

Long before phrases like “culture wars” and “cancel culture” entered our popular rhetoric, Florida’s lawmakers created a witch-hunting body that threatened to cancel civil liberties. This body battled against anyone who challenged the power structure of straight white males.

The Florida Legislative Investigation Committee (FLIC) operated from 1956 until 1965. Popularly known as the Johns Committee, this interim group embodied the beliefs of Charley E. Johns.

A longtime senator, Johns became acting governor after the death of Gov. Dan McCarty on Sept. 28, 1953. He returned to the senate in 1955. During much of the Committee’s history, Johns served as its chair or as a member.

Lawmakers on this body hired attorneys and investigators who assisted them. They frequently paid informants who provided false information and innuendo.

Racist Origins

The FLIC originally targeted any attempt to end racial segregation. Seventy years ago this spring, a verdict in the nation’s capital shocked politicians throughout Florida.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka verdict of May 17, 1954 threatened their world order. The Court’s unanimous decision declared that “separate but equal” educational facilities were inherently unequal.

Justices provided guidance in a second decision in May 1955. They expected Florida and other affected states to desegregate “with all deliberate speed.” To Johns and all members of the Florida legislature at the time, this mandate meant “never.”

Another decision followed. In March 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Florida to admit Virgil D. Hawkins to its law school. At the time, Florida law and its 1885 state constitution prohibited Hawkins, a Black man, from attending the all-white university.

State leaders ignored these Supreme Court decisions.

Two months later, students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) started a bus boycott in Tallahassee. Black FAMU students followed the example set by Rosa Parks when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger in December 1955, on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

As the Tallahassee bus boycott continued, legislators reacted. On July 31, 1956, they passed a measure to create a committee to investigate integration efforts. Lawmakers wanted to find a communist connection. They believed “outside agitators” were behind the Civil Rights Movement.

Illegal Tactics

From its beginning, the Johns Committee violated civil rights. One of their first hires was Remus J. Strickland. The Leon County Sheriff had fired Strickland in 1953 for “the good of the department.” By the end of 1956, Strickland became the lead investigator.

Florida’s Attorney General warned Committee members that they could not hold anyone in contempt. Despite that, Johns, Strickland, and others began threatening witnesses with long penitentiary sentences if they failed to comply or disclose names.

The Committee first sought membership records from civil rights organizations in Florida. Investigators sometimes shared the names of civil rights supporters with white supremacist groups.

Meanwhile, they allowed leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and the White Citizens’ Council in Florida to keep their records secret.

After failing to prove a communist conspiracy, the Committee sought new targets.

Perverted Probes

FLIC members turned some of their investigations into a different, depraved direction. The legislation that created the Committee did not allow members to conduct probes based upon sexual identity.

These legal prohibitions did not stop the Johns Committee from launching a relentless inquisition against a supposed “homosexual menace.” The Committee violated the separation of powers required under Florida law.

Investigators partnered with law enforcement to act as a legislative, executive, and judicial authority in a variety of entrapment schemes. The Florida legislature sanctioned these actions.

Word Games

The Committee had a queer approach to defining “homosexuality.” Sometimes, investigators equated these acts with those under the state’s vague “crimes against nature” laws.

According to the Committee, “Homosexuality is the sexual relation between two people of the same sex usually, although it can be practiced by two people of the opposite sex, which of course comes under the jurisdiction of unnatural sex acts.”

Naming Names

The Committee often compelled people to testify in police interrogation rooms or at motels. When meeting at a motel, the investigator and sometimes lawmakers sat on one bed. A reel-to-reel tape recorder was placed between them and the person they interviewed.

Questioning often continued even when the recorder was not in use. Once, an agent conducting a probe into a person’s sexuality warned him that “we’re going to cut the machine off from time to time so we can talk for a minute.”

In some situations, Strickland had people testify while wired to a lie detector. He also did this when people invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Threats punctuated these interviews. During the spring of 1957, the Committee wanted to terminate a hospital administrator in Hillsborough County. Johns and his agents threatened an employee with a 20-year prison sentence unless he “outed” the administrator.

Gay Gators?

Johns briefly attended the University of Florida (UF) as a young man, but dropped out. His son, Jerome, went to UF during the late 1950s. Soon, Jerome complained to his father about instructors who seemed “effeminate.”

By 1958, the Committee worked with UF campus police and Alachua County sheriff’s deputies to catch and interrogate faculty and students. They monitored public restrooms at the county courthouse.

Strickland paid students to give names of professors and peers. Men who wore Bermuda shorts during the summertime were suspect.

Highway patrol officers sometimes knocked on classroom doors while professors gave lectures. In front of their students, these instructors received a subpoena ordering them to submit to questioning.

Interrogations often took hours. Interrogations often took hours. Those forced to comply usually did not receive comfort, not even as little as a drink of water. They could not bring an attorney. Students targeted by the Committee often faced expulsion, unless they agreed to psychiatric treatments to “cure” them.

FLIC agents conducted similar probes at Florida State University (FSU). At one point, a female FSU student was paid to lure suspected lesbians to a Tallahassee motel room that agents had bugged.

Local Investigations

Strickland conducted extensive probes in the Tampa Bay region in 1959 and 1960. He worked with police on surveillance activities in Tampa, Sarasota, and Pinellas County. Under threat of arrest or public hearings, he forced subjects to submit to interrogations.

Strickland visited gay bars. He demanded that bartenders and patrons at the Knotty Pine and Jimmy White’s in Tampa divulge the names of teachers. Police regularly conducted raids at these bars and shared information with the Committee.

Targeting a Gulfport Teacher

On Dec. 7, 1959, Strickland forced a Boca Ciega High School teacher to give testimony at the end of the school day. Under threat of arrest, she complied and met with him off-campus. Strickland questioned her until almost midnight, insinuating that she was a lesbian. (Note: The Gabber Newspaper chooses not to identify this women to honor her dignity.)

As the teacher protested his questions, Strickland replied by amplifying the threats. He warned her that if she did not confess, he would initiate perjury proceedings. He had no such police power, but frequently issued such ultimatums.

Strickland wanted the teacher from Boca Ciega to give the names of any professors she knew or had taken classes with in Florida academic institutions. The FLIC conducted similar interrogations throughout the state during this time.

New Directions

By 1962, Committee members launched a prolonged investigation at the University of South Florida (USF). Focusing mostly on teaching practices, they sought to limit academic freedom shortly after USF opened in 1960. The FLIC targeted USF reading materials investigators deemed “pornographic” or “intellectual trash.”

Throughout these probes, the Johns Committee regularly shared names with J. Edgar Hoover’s agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

At one point, Committee members toyed with the idea of creating a national databank of supposed gays and lesbians. They planned to share this information about peoples’ private lives with law enforcement agencies throughout the country.

By 1963, the USF investigations had stalled. That August, Johns stepped down as chair and Strickland left the Committee.

Although no longer the Committee’s chief investigator, Strickland continued to conduct illegal probes as a private citizen and unlicensed detective. Law enforcement never arrested Strickland for these activities.

Meanwhile, the Committee renewed its homophobic crusade.

A “Purple Pamphlet”

On Jan. 23, 1964, Rep. Richard Mitchell, the new chair, said the FLIC would no longer use public funds to entice and entrap people into sexual liaisons. He said the Committee would avoid doing anything “immoral, unethical, or illegal.”

Six days later, the Committee released a booklet. Known as the “purple pamphlet” because of its conspicuous cover, Homosexuality and Citizenship in Florida outraged many Floridians, including the Committee’s staunchest supporters.

As word of the purple pamphlet spread, the Committee denied copies to anyone critical of its work. However, supporters received and distributed pamphlets. The American Legion post in St. Petersburg provided copies to some of its membership.

As the Committee’s influence waned, Charley Johns called for its demise. He told his legislative colleagues in 1965 to “close the office, lock up the records and save the taxpayers of Florida (money).”

Closeting Their Acts

The Committee ceased to exist on July 1, 1965. The closet crusaders ordered their remaining records to be kept in a closet. Legislators prohibited the records’ release until Dec. 31, 2028. By then, the legislators would all be dead and could never be held to account.

In violation of Florida law, the Committee destroyed many records before 1965. Investigators burned most of the photographs by 1964. Although remaining records were briefly transferred to the State Archives, they later went back into a locked Senate closet.

Canceling Their Culture

Most former Committee members never talked about their investigations. Johns was the exception.

Before his death in 1990, Johns told a reporter, in his unpolished English, “I’d wish I’d been naive and never knowed [sic] all that about homosexuals. I didn’t know nothing about lesbianism [sic].”

Bill Young, who left the Florida Senate and served many terms in the U.S. House of Representatives until his death in 2013, claimed any homophobic witch hunts occurred before his time. Yet, this Pinellas lawmaker’s name prominently appeared in the purple pamphlet.

The Johns Committee’s records remained closed until July 1, 1993. An open government referendum and legislative approval finally allowed people to examine nearly 25,000 pages of surviving documents.

Even in this moment of sunshine, a final act of darkness destroyed the remaining records. In an effort to process the records while protecting the people victimized by the legislature, Senate Secretary Joe Brown allowed temporary works to mutilate the original records with permanent black markers.

Instead of redacting sensitive information from a photocopy, this final legislative act ruined the original. Yet again, the legislature attempted to cancel its own culture of intolerance from the historical record. The legislature has never fully expressed remorse for any of these actions.

Remembering this shameful chapter of history helps Floridians ensure that future politicians never cancel their rights and livelihoods again.

A more detailed account of the Johns Committee’s gay and lesbian witch hunts is available for download. Curious about the Johns Committee on campus at UF? Read our review of Sterling Watson’s fictional account about its impact, The Committee.