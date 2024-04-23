Florida’s Updated Balloon Release Bill

The first balloon was invented in 1824. 200 years later, they’re still fun for the whole family — but not for turtles or the environment. When someone releases a balloon, purposefully or accidentally, the balloon (or balloons) fly into the air, pop, and come back down to to the ground — or the water. The rubber used to make the balloon makes its way into the environment where it lands. This problem is especially bad in Florida, as these balloons often make their way into the water. To combat this, Florida District 61 Representative Linda Chaney introduced House Bill 321, looking at the release of balloons.

What Does the Bill Prevent?

In Florida, balloon release is already prohibited under statute 379.233. This law states that, “It is unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to intentionally release, organize the release, or intentionally cause to be released within a 24-hour period 10 or more balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air…” The law allows exemptions for balloons that are biodegradable or photodegradable.

This new bill makes things more strict. HB 321 reads, “Revising a prohibition on the release of certain balloons to delete a specified timeframe and number of balloons; deleting an exemption from such prohibition for certain biodegradable or photodegradable balloons; providing that a person who violates the prohibition commits the noncriminal infraction of littering.”

Beaches Involvement

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber TBBC supported the bill as it came about.

“The intent is to prohibit the intentional release of balloons,” said Robin Miller, the president and CEO of TBBC. “When they go up, they have to come back down. It impacts marine life, but also farming.”

The bill goes into effect on July 1, but according to Miller, the Tradewinds resort is ahead of the pack. They’ve begun prohibiting balloon release, and put together an Earth Day celebration to discuss the environmental impacts of balloons on April 21.

Balloon Consequences

According to a study done at the University of Michigan, the consequences of balloon release go beyond pollution (although that is a major issue too). According to the study, “While many people are trying to reduce their use of single-use plastic bags, bottles, utensils and straws, balloons are often overlooked.” This oversight means that balloons are still common at many events.

The study talks more about how the common types of balloons are either not biodegradable, or take a very long time to start degrading. When they land, wildlife, pets, and livestock can eat them, get tangled in the strings, or get scared by the falling scraps. According to the study, “latex balloons are the deadliest form of marine debris for seabirds. They are 32 times more likely to kill than hard plastics when ingested. Balloons tied with ribbons and strings also rank just behind discarded fishing gear and plastic bags and utensils due to the high risk of entanglement and death that they pose to marine life.”

In addition, sea turtles often mistake floating balloons for jellyfish, one of their main food sources, and eat them. These ingested balloons often cause compactions and lead to sea turtles starving to death, the Turtle Hospital explains.

Although the bill doesn’t make releasing balloons a criminal charge, people who break the law can receive a $250 fine.

