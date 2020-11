He is so happy-go-lucky and full of youthful energy that we are pretty sure Peter Pan will never grow up! He is ready to fly into your heart and take you on his adventures. Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Ruth Gallagher, his adoption fee is $75. Peter Pan is a 7-year-old, 48-pound Pit/boxer mix. You must own your home to adopt him.

Meet Peter Pan at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.