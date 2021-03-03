Follow the Money

Next week, Gulfport voters from across the city will choose who sits in two council seats. We’ve interviewed the candidates and written about many aspects of their campaigns and goals over the past few months. This week, we’ve reviewed the most up-to-date financial reports from each candidate.

A few notes about the numbers below: All the data except for the average donation includes money candidates either donated or loaned to their campaigns. We have rounded all numbers to the nearest dollar. For a full list of donors, the amount they donated, and other fiduciary information, please look for this story at thegabber.com. If you would like to see the original candidate reports, you can email the city clerk (ldemuth@mygulfport.us) to request them.

Christine Brown, Incumbent, Ward 2

Christine Brown has sat on city council since 2013. She serves as her own treasurer and campaign manager.

Total raised: $3386

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $2886

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 85%

Number of donors: 10

Number of donors from Gulfport: 8

Average donation: $191

Cash donations & loans: $2586

In-Kind (trade) donations: $800

Business donations: $500

Mike Bauer, Challenger, Ward 2

Treasurer: Bill Oetting

Campaign Manager: Kate Bauer-Jones

Total raised: $3214

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $1175

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 37%

Number of donors: 46

Number of donors from Gulfport: 16

Average donation: $67

Cash donations & loans: $3,160

In-Kind (trade) donations: $54

Businesses donations: $54

Michael Fridovich, Incumbent, Ward 2

Michael Fridovich has sat on city council since 2013. He serves as his own treasurer; Barry Edwards serves as his campaign manager.

Treasurer: Self

Campaign Manager: Barry Edwards

Total raised: $3,120

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $1,290

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 41%

Number of donors: 25

Number of donors from Gulfport: 11

Average donation: $113

Cash donations & loans: $3,020

In-Kind (trade) donations: $100

Business donations: 0

Richard Fried, Challenger, Ward 2

Richard Fried lists no treasurer or campaign manager for his campaign, which is completely self-funded.

Treasurer: None listed

Campaign Manager: None listed

Total raised: $2454

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: 0

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 100%

Number of donors: 1 (self-funded campaign)

Number of donors from Gulfport: 1 (self-funded campaign)

Average donation: 0

Cash donations & loans: $2454

In-Kind (trade) donations: 0

Businesses donations: 0

Ian O’Hara, Challenger, Ward 4

Treasurer: David Hastings

Campaign Manager: By committee

Total raised: $3808

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $3693

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 95%

Number of donors: 39

Number of donors from Gulfport: 37

Average donation: $69.40

Cash donations & loans: $2607

In-Kind (trade) donations: $202

Businesses donations: $148