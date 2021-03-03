Follow the Money

Next week, Gulfport voters from across the city will choose who sits in two council seats. We’ve interviewed the candidates and written about many aspects of their campaigns and goals over the past few months. This week, we’ve reviewed the most up-to-date financial reports from each candidate.
A few notes about the numbers below: All the data except for the average donation includes money candidates either donated or loaned to their campaigns. We have rounded all numbers to the nearest dollar. For a full list of donors, the amount they donated, and other fiduciary information, please look for this story at thegabber.com. If you would like to see the original candidate reports, you can email the city clerk (ldemuth@mygulfport.us) to request them.
Christine Brown, Incumbent, Ward 2
Christine Brown has sat on city council since 2013. She serves as her own treasurer and campaign manager.
Total raised: $3386
Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $2886
Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 85%
Number of donors: 10
Number of donors from Gulfport: 8
Average donation: $191
Cash donations & loans: $2586
In-Kind (trade) donations: $800
Business donations: $500
Mike Bauer, Challenger, Ward 2
Treasurer: Bill Oetting
Campaign Manager: Kate Bauer-Jones
Total raised: $3214
Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $1175
Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 37%
Number of donors: 46
Number of donors from Gulfport: 16
Average donation: $67
Cash donations & loans: $3,160
In-Kind (trade) donations: $54
Businesses donations: $54
Michael Fridovich, Incumbent, Ward 2
Michael Fridovich has sat on city council since 2013. He serves as his own treasurer; Barry Edwards serves as his campaign manager.
Treasurer: Self
Campaign Manager: Barry Edwards
Total raised: $3,120
Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $1,290
Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 41%
Number of donors: 25
Number of donors from Gulfport: 11
Average donation: $113
Cash donations & loans: $3,020
In-Kind (trade) donations: $100
Business donations: 0
Richard Fried, Challenger, Ward 2
Richard Fried lists no treasurer or campaign manager for his campaign, which is completely self-funded.
Treasurer: None listed
Campaign Manager: None listed
Total raised: $2454
Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: 0
Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 100%
Number of donors: 1 (self-funded campaign)
Number of donors from Gulfport: 1 (self-funded campaign)
Average donation: 0
Cash donations & loans: $2454
In-Kind (trade) donations: 0
Businesses donations: 0
Ian O’Hara, Challenger, Ward 4
Treasurer: David Hastings
Campaign Manager: By committee
Total raised: $3808
Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $3693
Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 95%
Number of donors: 39
Number of donors from Gulfport: 37
Average donation: $69.40
Cash donations & loans: $2607
In-Kind (trade) donations: $202
Businesses donations: $148