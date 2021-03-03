Follow the Money

Next week, Gulfport voters from across the city will choose who sits in two council seats. We’ve interviewed the candidates and written about many aspects of their campaigns and goals over the past few months. This week, we’ve reviewed the most up-to-date financial reports from each candidate.

A few notes about the numbers below: All the data except for the average donation includes money candidates either donated or loaned to their campaigns. We have rounded all numbers to the nearest dollar. If you would like to see the original candidate reports, you can email the city clerk (ldemuth@mygulfport.us) to request them.

Check thegabber.com on election night, March 9, for

Gulfport City Council Election results.

Christine Brown, Incumbent, Ward 2

Christine Brown has sat on city council since 2013. She serves as her own treasurer and campaign manager.

Total raised: $3386

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $2886

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 85%

Number of donors: 10

Number of donors from Gulfport: 8

Average donation: $191

Cash donations & loans: $2586

In-Kind (trade) donations: $800

Business donations: $500

Itemized donations:

Pavlo Grytsenko $500.00 Christine Brown $866.30

Christine Brown $800.00

Mark Ottervanger $50.00

Christine Tyler $50.00

Mike Fagan $300.00

Dan Liedtke $300.00

Curt Lashley $250.00

Wesley Ray $20.00

Elise Minkoff $250.00

Mike Bauer, Challenger, Ward 2

Treasurer: Bill Oetting

Campaign Manager: Kate Bauer-Jones

Total raised: $3214

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $1175

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 37%

Number of donors: 46

Number of donors from Gulfport: 16

Average donation: $67

Cash donations & loans: $3,160

In-Kind (trade) donations: $54

Businesses donations: $54

Itemized donations:

Janet Briggs Lettich $50.00

Kate Bauer-Jones $10.00

Michael Frazier $50.00

Thomas Haven $250.00

Patrick Cummings $69.69

Greg Matthews $250.00

Elizabeth Congo $20.00

Michael Bauer $200.00

April Thanos $200.00

Kristina Wagner $25.00 Tara Jones $100.00

Mary Lee $50.00

Linda Lee Miller $25.00

Trevyn Sell $25.00

Mary Hanrahan $50.00

Robin Near $20.00

Kimberly Diaz $100.00

Linda Breen $50.00

Scott East $100.00

Alyssa Scheminger $100.00

Marilyn Field $50.00

Clifford Claude Hobbs $100.00

James Kidder $100.00

James Schreiner $100.00

Emily Schroll $10.00

Margaret Umberger $25.00

Jane Thomas $50.00

Ginny Nelson $25.00

Bonnie Sklaren $50.00

Mike Fox $150.00 James Donelon $150.00

Yolanda Roman $50.00

Gerni Oster $10.00

George Hunt, Jr. $50.00

Kathy Aumiller $50.00

Jeanne Coffey $20.00

Tony Meredith $50.00

Glenn Reihing $20.00

George Thurlow $10.00

Wesley Sloat $20.00

Sue Friedman $50.00

Caron Schwartz $50.00

Valerie Ackerman $25.00

Lisset Hanewicz $100.00

Holly Schwartz-Cassanni $100.00

Democratic Party of Pinellas County $54.46

Michael Fridovich, Incumbent, Ward 2

Michael Fridovich has sat on city council since 2013. He serves as his own treasurer; Barry Edwards serves as his campaign manager.

Treasurer: Self

Campaign Manager: Barry Edwards

Total raised: $3,120

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $1,290

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 41%

Number of donors: 25

Number of donors from Gulfport: 11

Average donation: $113

Cash donations & loans: $3,020

In-Kind (trade) donations: $100

Business donations: 0

Itemized donations: Paul Innis $50.00

William Adams $250.00

David Kanter $50.00

Cliff & Lee Stapella $100.00

Al Johnson $100.00

Barry Rubin $100.00

Dan Liedtke $200.00

Deborah Figgs-Sanders $100.00

Ed Gillman $50.00

Alex Sink $250.00

Robert Blackmon $100.00

Jessica Harrington $30.00

Frank DeToma $50.00

Patricia Carr $120.00

Mike Fagan $300.00 Wesley Sloat $20.00

Michael Fridovich $100.00

Michael Fridovich $200.00

LBA Leka $150.00

Elise Minkoff $250.00

Jeri Reed $50.00

Kathleen Justice $50.00

Ben Diamond $100.00

Frank Reinhardt $250.00

Michael Fridovich $100.00

Richard Fried, Challenger, Ward 2

Richard Fried lists no treasurer or campaign manager for his campaign, which is completely self-funded.

Treasurer: None listed

Campaign Manager: None listed

Total raised: $2454

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: 0

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 100%

Number of donors: 1 (self-funded campaign)

Number of donors from Gulfport: 1 (self-funded campaign)

Average donation: 0

Cash donations & loans: $2454

In-Kind (trade) donations: 0

Businesses donations: 0

Itemized donations:

Richard Fried $2,454.36

Ian O’Hara, Challenger, Ward 4

Treasurer: David Hastings

Campaign Manager: By committee

Total raised: $3808

Donations from Gulfport residents and businesses: $3693

Percentage of money raised in Gulfport: 95%

Number of donors: 39

Number of donors from Gulfport: 37

Average donation: $69.40

Cash donations & loans: $2607

In-Kind (trade) donations: $202

Businesses donations: $148

Itemized donations:

Colombe O’Hara $100.00

Tom Kupfer $130.00

Michael Brennan $25.00

Edward Ford $10.00

Ian O’Hara $551.69

Tom Kupfer $53.98

Frank Verdino $6.64

Frank Verdino $100.00

Chenita Wattays $40.00

Mary Jo & Ellie Winters $30.00

Geri Eaton $20.00

Valerie Cordette $20.00

Susan Koening $30.00

Teddy Kehoe, Jr. $100.00

Dana Peplinski $20.00

Karla Yoder $20.00

Shannon Hunt $90.00

Deb Anders $30.00

Cheryl Schwartz $25.00

Michelle Mauritz $30.00

Carrie Ruckdeschel $90.00

Rachel MacCloud $30.00

Marianne Batryn $30.00

Donna Nixon $30.00

Debbie Stevenson $40.00

Donna Veenstra $200.00

Jeanne Morris $200.00

Michael Orton $20.00

Larry Enlow $400.00

Jim Nichols $40.00

Bob Newburg $40.00

Wesley Sloat Ray $20.00

Michael & Cathy Kania $250.00

Gayle Collins $50.00

Edward Duensing $100.00

Mike Allgire $95.00

Jeff Polen $43.02

Gulfport Cigars $98.00

Ian O’Hara $550.00

Gulfport Cigars $50.00