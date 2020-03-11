Follow the Money: Gulfport Elections 2020

The Gabber compiled financial contributions and expenditures for candidates in Gulfport’s upcoming municipal election from the latest reports available at press time, as submitted by the candidates to the City of Gulfport.

The candidates are required to submit their last financial reports before the election by Friday, March 13. Final compiled reports must be submitted by June 15.

In Gulfport, municipal elections will be held Tuesday, March 17, and will be city-wide. All residents may vote, regardless of the Ward they live in.

The two candidates running for Ward 1 are incumbent Dan Liedtke and challenger April Thanos. In Ward 3, incumbent Paul Ray had no challenger, and is the default winner. Terms for councilmembers are two years.

You can view the original financial disclosure documents, including itemized contributions and expenditures in the links for each candidate below. Totals here are based on the Gabber’s accounting of itemized reports.

Paul Ray

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $250

Total Expenditures to Date: $250

View itemized documentation here

Dan Liedtke

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $3786

Total Expenditures to Date: $2373.60

View itemized documentation here

April Thanos

Total Monetary Contributions to Date (including loans and in-kind donations): $5591.24

Total Expenditures to Date: $4053.74

View itemized documentation here