Foodie Gift Ideas for the Holidays

December is probably my favorite month. ‘Tis the season of Christmas parties, booze-filled festivities, and holly jolly music. Since moving to Florida, I’ve traded my Uggs for flip flops, but the joy of the season is still magical. Christmas was always a big deal in my house. I’m pretty sure my family are direct descendants of the Griswolds, complete with ugly sweaters, moose mugs, and looped recordings of “Mele Kalikimaka.”

Nothing rings the holiday bells like the season of giving. We all have those loved ones who are impossible to shop for. They either have everything or need nothing, making the holidays frustratingly difficult when it comes to gift-giving. If your family is full of foodies, it’s time to step up your gift game. Omaha Steaks are overrated, Harry & David gift baskets are tacky, and what is anyone really supposed to do with an Edible Arrangement? This Christmas, I have some fun gift ideas for your favorite family foodie:

For the Baker

Two words: rainbow bagels.

With the company Uncommon Goods, you not only support independent artists, but you’ll have baking bliss for meals to come. What’s more fun than roping, looping, and baking your own rainbow bagels from the comfort of your kitchen? This $30 kit includes the fixings (and color gel) to make 12 bagels in a kaleidoscope of colors. You only need to supply the water, sugar, and baking equipment, and your foodie can celebrate Pride any time of the year.

For the Wannabe Chef

If your foodie has ever dreamed of going to culinary school, now is your chance to give the gift of learning.

With MasterClass, take online courses in knife skills, French pastry, various world cuisines, and so much more. All classes are hosted by world-renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Thomas Keller, and Alice Waters (among many others). With an online membership, you have access to hundreds of lessons, so you can slay some skills to impress at your next dinner party.

For the Feaster

Have a hankering for that out-of-state wow chow? If you’ve never ordered from Goldbelly, you’re definitely missing out.

Boasting menus from some of the country’s most popular (and most delicious) eateries, Goldbelly will ship your favorite meals to your doorstep. With restaurants such as Commander’s Palace from NOLA, Lou Malnati’s from Chicago, Mike’s Pastry from Boston, and Franklin Barbecue from Austin, this gift is perfect for the foodie who likes to eat their presents.

For the Outdoorsy

Winter is the perfect time for fire pits. But if your family foodie lives in a condo or apartment, it’s tough to pull that off. Luckily, City Bonfires has you (safely) covered.

They’re eco-friendly, clean-burning, and the smokeless flame lasts for hours — great for indoor use. They’re also made with FDA-approved, food grade soy wax with plant based briquettes.

The Best Seller’s bundle includes two mini portable fire pits, a mini fire bowl to hold your fire pit, detachable lid hands for safe extinguishing, s’mores kit for four, reusable skewers, and the EZ lighter. Safe for kids, pets, and those tipsy holiday nights.

For the Funny Foodie

Make your foodie laugh hysterically with a special delivery from Potato Parcel. It’s literally a giant Russet potato, customizable with a special message or picture printed right on the skin.

If you like gag gifts or simply want to laugh at your foodie’s confusion, Potato Parcel is perfect. The Christmas potato comes with your customized potato in a pretty box and a 3D Christmas tree pop-up card. The best part? You can eat it! I do recommend peeling it first.

For the Nostalgic

If you have a nostalgic foodie in your family, you must check out The Vermont Country Store. Here you’ll find loads of candies and old world chocolates, just like in great grandma’s candy dish.

There’s everything from gumdrop trees and ribbon candy, to root beer barrels and Beeman’s chewing gum. They also have an assortment of multi-pound fruit cakes and Christmas plum pudding. (If you go the cake route, I recommend one laced with liquor.)

This holiday season, snag a gift for your foodie to remember. All of the items listed are American made or sourced. If you prefer to shop local, that’s a great option too! Santa knows the choices are limitless.

